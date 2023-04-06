Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) face the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Spurs with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (227.5)
- The Trail Blazers' .456 ATS win percentage (36-42-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .405 mark (32-47-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Portland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (38 out of 79). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (44 out of 79).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Spurs are 2-1, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (14-32) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Spurs Performance Insights
- San Antonio's defense ranks worst in the NBA with 122.7 points allowed per contest, but its offense has been more effective, averaging 112.3 points per game (25th-ranked in league).
- With 27.1 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league in the category.
- The Spurs are 22nd in the NBA with 11.1 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 25th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, San Antonio has taken 65.2% two-pointers (accounting for 74.2% of the team's buckets) and 34.8% threes (25.8%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.