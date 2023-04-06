The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) face the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 4-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 4)

Trail Blazers (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



The Trail Blazers' .456 ATS win percentage (36-42-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Spurs' .405 mark (32-47-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Portland and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.1% of the time this season (38 out of 79). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (44 out of 79).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Spurs are 2-1, a better record than the Trail Blazers have posted (14-32) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

San Antonio's defense ranks worst in the NBA with 122.7 points allowed per contest, but its offense has been more effective, averaging 112.3 points per game (25th-ranked in league).

With 27.1 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league in the category.

The Spurs are 22nd in the NBA with 11.1 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 25th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, San Antonio has taken 65.2% two-pointers (accounting for 74.2% of the team's buckets) and 34.8% threes (25.8%).

