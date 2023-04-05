Nate Lowe -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on April 5 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

  • Lowe put together 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 27th, and he was 16th in the league in slugging.
  • Lowe had a hit in 113 of 157 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 54 of those games.
  • He homered in 27 of 157 games in 2022 (17.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his 157 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 8.9% of them (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 42.0% of his games last season (66 of 157), he scored at least one run, and in seven (4.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 78
.280 AVG .322
.346 OBP .373
.434 SLG .547
24 XBH 32
10 HR 17
27 RBI 49
73/27 K/BB 74/23
1 SB 1
Home Away
79 GP 78
50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%)
24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%)
31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%)
10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%)
21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Rodriguez gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
