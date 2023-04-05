Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)
- Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Heim reached base via a hit in 64 of 127 games last season (50.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).
- He homered in 12.6% of his games last year (16 of 127), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.2% of his games a year ago (32 of 127), Heim drove in a run. In 10 of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- In 40 of 127 games last year (31.5%) he scored a run, and in nine of those games (7.1%) he scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.227
|AVG
|.226
|.274
|OBP
|.318
|.412
|SLG
|.387
|19
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|23
|40/12
|K/BB
|47/29
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|68
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|34 (50.0%)
|11 (18.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.6%)
|18 (30.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (32.4%)
|8 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|15 (25.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The 23-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
