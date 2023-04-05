On Wednesday, Corey Seager (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

  • Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
  • He ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play last season.
  • Seager got a hit in 66.2% of his 151 games last season, with more than one hit in 26.5% of those contests.
  • He homered in 31 of 151 games in 2022 (20.5%), including 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Seager picked up an RBI in 62 of 151 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored in 72 of 151 games last year (47.7%), including 16 multi-run games (10.6%).

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
76 GP 75
.273 AVG .213
.363 OBP .281
.549 SLG .360
36 XBH 22
22 HR 11
46 RBI 38
43/41 K/BB 60/24
0 SB 3
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combined to allow 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Rodriguez will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
