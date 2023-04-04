The Phoenix Suns (43-35) are heavily favored (-19) to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on BSAZ and BSSW.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW

BSAZ and BSSW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Spurs vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 124 - Spurs 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 19)

Spurs (+ 19) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Suns have put together a 39-36-3 ATS record this season compared to the 32-46-0 mark from the Spurs.

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over the total 56.4% of the time this season (44 out of 78). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (37 out of 78).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 34-14, a better record than the Spurs have put up (18-57) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

In 2022-23, San Antonio is 24th in the NBA on offense (112.5 points scored per game) and worst defensively (122.8 points conceded).

At 27.1 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the league.

The Spurs make 11 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and 25th, respectively, in the league.

In 2022-23, San Antonio has taken 34.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.7% of San Antonio's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.3% have been 2-pointers.

