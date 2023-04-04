The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, which equals what the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio has put together a 15-22 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.

The Spurs score an average of 112.5 points per game, only one more point than the 111.5 the Suns allow.

San Antonio is 15-26 when it scores more than 111.5 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs put up 114.3 points per game at home, 3.6 more than away (110.7). Defensively they concede 120.5 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (125.2).

San Antonio gives up 120.5 points per game at home, and 125.2 away.

The Spurs collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (27.6) than away (26.5).

Spurs Injuries