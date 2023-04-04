How to Watch the Spurs vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Spurs vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Suns vs. Spurs with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs are shooting 46.5% from the field, which equals what the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- San Antonio has put together a 15-22 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at sixth.
- The Spurs score an average of 112.5 points per game, only one more point than the 111.5 the Suns allow.
- San Antonio is 15-26 when it scores more than 111.5 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs put up 114.3 points per game at home, 3.6 more than away (110.7). Defensively they concede 120.5 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (125.2).
- San Antonio gives up 120.5 points per game at home, and 125.2 away.
- The Spurs collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (27.6) than away (26.5).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Khem Birch
|Out
|Knee
|Romeo Langford
|Questionable
|Rest
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Foot
|Devin Vassell
|Out
|Rest
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Patella
|Jeremy Sochan
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.