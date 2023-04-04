Spurs vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (43-35) are big, 18.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.
Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: BSAZ and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-18.5
|236.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 37 of 78 games this season.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 235.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 32-46-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have come away with 18 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has an 8.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Spurs vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|21
|26.9%
|113.6
|226.1
|111.5
|234.3
|226.1
|Spurs
|37
|47.4%
|112.5
|226.1
|122.8
|234.3
|233.1
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over six times.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-20-0) than on the road (13-26-0).
- The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 111.5 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 111.5 points, San Antonio is 24-17 against the spread and 15-26 overall.
Spurs vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|41-36
|0-0
|39-39
|Spurs
|32-46
|1-1
|45-33
Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Spurs
|113.6
|112.5
|17
|24
|18-4
|24-17
|18-4
|15-26
|111.5
|122.8
|4
|30
|29-12
|12-6
|32-9
|12-6
