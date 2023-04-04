The Phoenix Suns (43-35) are big, 18.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.

Spurs vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -18.5 236.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 37 of 78 games this season.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 235.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, San Antonio has compiled a 32-46-0 record against the spread.

The Spurs have come away with 18 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has an 8.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 21 26.9% 113.6 226.1 111.5 234.3 226.1 Spurs 37 47.4% 112.5 226.1 122.8 234.3 233.1

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-20-0) than on the road (13-26-0).

The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 111.5 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 111.5 points, San Antonio is 24-17 against the spread and 15-26 overall.

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 41-36 0-0 39-39 Spurs 32-46 1-1 45-33

Spurs vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 18-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-17 18-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-26 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 29-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 32-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

