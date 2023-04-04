Spurs vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (20-58). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup in this article.
Spurs vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-19)
|234.5
|-2400
|+1200
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-19.5)
|235.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-19)
|236
|-2500
|+1200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-18.5)
|-
|-2500
|+1200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Spurs' -805 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per outing (30th in league).
- The teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams score 234.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has covered 40 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.
- San Antonio is 32-46-0 ATS this season.
Spurs and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
|Suns
|+450
|+210
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.