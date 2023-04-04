On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (20-58). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Spurs vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Spurs vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-19) 234.5 -2400 +1200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-19.5) 235.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-19) 236 -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Suns (-18.5) - -2500 +1200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Spurs vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Spurs' -805 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per outing (30th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 234.3 points per game combined, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix has covered 40 times in 78 chances against the spread this season.
  • San Antonio is 32-46-0 ATS this season.

Spurs and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Spurs - - +3000
Suns +450 +210 -

