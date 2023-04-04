Kyle Gibson will aim to shut down Marcus Semien and company when the Baltimore Orioles take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers ranked eighth-best in MLB action last season with 198 total home runs.

Last year the Rangers ranked 13th in MLB slugging .395.

Texas went 19-12 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Baltimore scored 674 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Last year the Rangers ranked 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .301.

Texas had an 8.3 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 21st in the majors.

Texas had the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors last season.

Rangers pitchers had a 1.343 WHIP last season, 24th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the call to start for the Rangers, his first this season.

The 31-year-old southpaw pitched in relief and threw three innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the San Diego Padres.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Phillies W 11-7 Home Jacob deGrom Aaron Nola 4/1/2023 Phillies W 16-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zack Wheeler 4/2/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Bailey Falter 4/3/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Kyle Bradish 4/4/2023 Orioles - Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Gibson 4/5/2023 Orioles - Home Jacob deGrom Kyle Gibson 4/7/2023 Cubs - Away Nathan Eovaldi Justin Steele 4/8/2023 Cubs - Away Martín Pérez Jameson Taillon 4/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jon Gray Drew Smyly 4/10/2023 Royals - Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.