The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)

Lowe put up 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Lowe had a base hit in 113 of 157 games last season (72.0%), with multiple hits in 54 of those contests (34.4%).

He hit a home run in 27 of 157 games in 2022 (17.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his 157 games last season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of those games (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He came around to score 66 times in 157 games (42.0%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 78 .280 AVG .322 .346 OBP .373 .434 SLG .547 24 XBH 32 10 HR 17 27 RBI 49 73/27 K/BB 74/23 1 SB 1 Home Away 79 GP 78 50 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 63 (80.8%) 24 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 30 (38.5%) 31 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.9%) 10 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 17 (21.8%) 21 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (44.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)