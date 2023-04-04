Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe put up 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB last year, he ranked ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Lowe had a base hit in 113 of 157 games last season (72.0%), with multiple hits in 54 of those contests (34.4%).
- He hit a home run in 27 of 157 games in 2022 (17.2%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his 157 games last season, with more than one RBI in 8.9% of those games (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He came around to score 66 times in 157 games (42.0%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (4.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|.280
|AVG
|.322
|.346
|OBP
|.373
|.434
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|49
|73/27
|K/BB
|74/23
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|50 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|63 (80.8%)
|24 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|30 (38.5%)
|31 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.9%)
|10 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (21.8%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (44.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 84th in ERA (7.20), 65th in WHIP (1.400), and 74th in K/9 (5.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.