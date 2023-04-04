Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)
- Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.
- In 104 of 161 games last season (64.6%) Semien got at least one hit, and in 45 of those contests (28.0%) he picked up two or more.
- He went yard in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 161), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien picked up an RBI in 54 games last year out of 161 (33.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He crossed the plate in 73 of 161 games last year (45.3%), including scoring more than once in 16.1% of his games (26 times).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.210
|AVG
|.285
|.272
|OBP
|.334
|.355
|SLG
|.502
|26
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|16
|31
|RBI
|52
|56/28
|K/BB
|64/25
|11
|SB
|14
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|45 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|59 (72.8%)
|18 (22.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|27 (33.3%)
|36 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|37 (45.7%)
|10 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (17.3%)
|23 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (38.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in the big leagues.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 14th in baseball.
- Gibson (1-0) gets the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
- The 35-year-old's 7.20 ERA ranks 84th, 1.400 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 74th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.