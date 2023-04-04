After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate (2022)

  • Heim hit .227 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
  • In 50.4% of his games last year (64 of 127), Heim got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (18.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He homered in 16 games a year ago (out of 127 opportunities, 12.6%), going deep in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heim picked up an RBI in 32 of 127 games last season (25.2%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 40 of 127 games last season (31.5%), including scoring more than once in 7.1% of his games (nine times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 65
.227 AVG .226
.274 OBP .318
.412 SLG .387
19 XBH 18
8 HR 8
25 RBI 23
40/12 K/BB 47/29
0 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 68
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (50.0%)
11 (18.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.6%)
18 (30.5%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (32.4%)
8 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
15 (25.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allowed 171 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 14th in baseball.
  • Gibson (1-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 7.20 ERA ranks 84th, 1.400 WHIP ranks 65th, and 5.4 K/9 ranks 74th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.