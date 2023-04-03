Adama Sanogo and Matt Bradley are two players to watch on Monday at 9:20 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies go head to head with the San Diego State Aztecs in the National Championship game at NRG Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch UConn vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Monday, April 3

Monday, April 3 Game Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, UConn beat Miami (FL) 72-59. With 21 points, Sanogo was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 21 10 1 0 2 2 Jordan Hawkins 13 3 0 0 1 3 Alex Karaban 8 9 2 1 1 2

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State was victorious in its previous game against Florida Atlantic, 72-71, on Saturday. Bradley was its high scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matt Bradley 21 6 2 0 0 4 Jaedon LeDee 12 6 0 0 0 0 Lamont Butler 9 2 3 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on his team in both points (17.2) and rebounds (7.6) per game, and also averages 1.3 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton paces his squad in assists per contest (4.7), and also averages 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is putting up 16.2 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson is tops on his squad in assists per game (4.7), and also puts up 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban averages 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (12.7 points per game), and he posts 2.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Lamont Butler is No. 1 on the Aztecs in assists (3.3 per game), and averages 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darrion Trammell gets the Aztecs 9.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he posts 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

Jaedon LeDee is averaging 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 48.8% of his shots from the floor.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 18.3 8.8 1.2 0.3 1 0.3 Andre Jackson 8.4 6.2 6 0.9 0.4 0.8 Tristen Newton 9 5 5.7 1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 15.3 3 1.2 0.5 0.3 3.1 Alex Karaban 8.7 5.1 1.6 0.6 1 1.5

San Diego State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)