On Monday, April 3 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (2-0) host the Baltimore Orioles (1-2) in an early-season contest at Globe Life Field. Jon Gray will get the nod for the Rangers, while Kyle Bradish will take the hill for the Orioles.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+115). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rangers were favored 58 times and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Rangers won 15 of their 28 games, or 53.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rangers hit 101 home runs at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 in home contests.

The Orioles came away with 64 wins in the 132 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Orioles won 48 of 95 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Baltimore averaged 1.1 homers per game when playing on the road last season (92 total in road outings).

The Orioles averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 away from home.

Rangers vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

