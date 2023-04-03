Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Orioles - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nate Lowe -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe had 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 27th and he was 16th in slugging.
- In 72.0% of his games last season (113 of 157), Lowe got a base hit, and in 54 of those games (34.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 157 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 27 of them (17.2%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 35.7% of his 157 games a year ago, Lowe picked up an RBI (56 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (8.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 42.0% of his 157 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.5% of those games (seven).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|.280
|AVG
|.322
|.346
|OBP
|.373
|.434
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|49
|73/27
|K/BB
|74/23
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|50 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|63 (80.8%)
|24 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|30 (38.5%)
|31 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.9%)
|10 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (21.8%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (44.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Orioles had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Orioles pitchers combined to surrender 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Bradish gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the New York Yankees.
- In 23 games last season he compiled a 4-7 record and had a 4.90 ERA and a 1.402 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.