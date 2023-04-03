Corey Seager -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 3 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)

Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 86th, his on-base percentage ranked 73rd, and he was 43rd in the league in slugging.

Seager picked up a base hit in 100 out of 151 games last season (66.2%), with multiple hits in 40 of those contests (26.5%).

Including the 151 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 31 of them (20.5%), leaving the yard in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Seager drove in a run in 62 of 151 games last season (41.1%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (11.9%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored a run in 72 of 151 games last year, with multiple runs in 16 of those games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 76 GP 75 .273 AVG .213 .363 OBP .281 .549 SLG .360 36 XBH 22 22 HR 11 46 RBI 38 43/41 K/BB 60/24 0 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 75 57 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (57.3%) 23 (30.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.7%) 39 (51.3%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 20 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 34 (44.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 28 (37.3%)

