Tre Jones plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 130-115 loss to the Warriors, Jones tallied 10 points and six assists.

Below we will break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.5 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 2.4 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.8 PRA 23.5 22.2 21.3 PR 17.5 15.9 14.5 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Tre Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tre Jones Insights vs. the Kings

Jones is responsible for taking 9.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.9 per game.

Jones is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Jones' opponents, the Kings, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.2 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.1 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 26th in the league, giving up 118 points per game.

The Kings concede 42 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 26.6 per contest.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Kings are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Tre Jones vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/1/2023 9 0 0 4 0 0 0 1/15/2023 35 16 7 8 0 0 0 11/17/2022 29 15 1 4 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.