Tre Jones, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Kings - April 2
Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (47-30) and San Antonio Spurs (19-58) will go head to head on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Keldon Johnson are players to watch for the Kings and Spurs, respectively.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Kings
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
Spurs' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Spurs fell to the Warriors on Friday, 130-115. Johnson scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed four assists and one rebound).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Keldon Johnson
|22
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|Malaki Branham
|19
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Gorgui Dieng
|14
|10
|2
|0
|0
|4
Spurs Players to Watch
- Johnson paces the Spurs in scoring (22.0 points per game) and assists (2.9), and puts up 5.0 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Tre Jones is No. 1 on the Spurs in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Zach Collins tops the Spurs in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 11.4 points and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Keita Bates-Diop gets the Spurs 9.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Devonte' Graham is averaging 7.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 37.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|11.5
|7.5
|3.2
|0.5
|0.4
|1.1
|Tre Jones
|9.5
|2.1
|5.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.4
|Zach Collins
|11.3
|4.4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.9
|1.1
|Keldon Johnson
|12.9
|3.6
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|1.5
|Malaki Branham
|12.4
|4.0
|1.5
|0.3
|0.0
|1.5
