Spurs vs. Kings Injury Report Today - April 2
Find the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (19-58), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Spurs ready for their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Spurs' last outing was a 130-115 loss to the Warriors on Friday. The Spurs got a team-leading 22 points from Keldon Johnson in the loss.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|22
|5
|2.9
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|18.5
|3.9
|3.6
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Patella
|5.7
|5.5
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|11
|5.3
|2.5
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: Out (Finger)
Spurs vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs put up 5.9 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Kings allow (118).
- San Antonio has put together a 9-13 record in games it scores more than 118 points.
- While the Spurs are averaging 112.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 113.3 a contest.
- San Antonio connects on 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.
- The Spurs rank 30th in the NBA with 106.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th defensively with 117.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Spurs vs. Kings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-16.5
|244
