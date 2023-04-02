Spurs vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (by 15.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under is 243.5 in the matchup.
Spurs vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and CW35
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-15.5
|243.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 27 games this season that have had more than 243.5 combined points scored.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.8 points, 8.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 31-46-0 this year.
- The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has not won as an underdog of +850 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|30
|39%
|121.2
|233.3
|118.0
|240.7
|235.9
|Spurs
|27
|35.1%
|112.1
|233.3
|122.7
|240.7
|232.9
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has performed better at home (19-20-0) than away (12-26-0).
- The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118.0 the Kings allow.
- San Antonio is 14-8 against the spread and 9-13 overall when it scores more than 118.0 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Spurs vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|43-34
|0-0
|39-38
|Spurs
|31-46
|2-2
|44-33
Spurs vs. Kings Point Insights
|Kings
|Spurs
|121.2
|112.1
|1
|25
|24-10
|14-8
|29-5
|9-13
|118.0
|122.7
|26
|30
|16-2
|22-13
|14-4
|16-19
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.