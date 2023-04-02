Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game, Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe had 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 27th, and he was 16th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe got a hit in 72.0% of his 157 games last season, with multiple hits in 34.4% of them.
- In 27 of 157 games last year, he hit a long ball (17.2%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Lowe picked up an RBI in 56 of 157 games last season (35.7%), with two or more RBIz in 14 of those games (8.9%).
- He scored in 66 of 157 games last season, with multiple runs in seven of those games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|.280
|AVG
|.322
|.346
|OBP
|.373
|.434
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|49
|73/27
|K/BB
|74/23
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|50 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|63 (80.8%)
|24 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|30 (38.5%)
|31 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.9%)
|10 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (21.8%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (44.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Falter will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP, putting together a 6-4 record.
