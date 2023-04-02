The San Antonio Spurs (19-58) are heavy underdogs (+17) as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (47-30) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and CW35.

Spurs vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and CW35

NBCS-CA and CW35 Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Spurs vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 127 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (- 17)

Kings (- 17) Pick OU: Under (244)



The Kings (43-33-1 ATS) have covered the spread 55.8% of the time, 15.5% more often than the Spurs (31-46-0) this year.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Sacramento does it less often (50.6% of the time) than San Antonio (55.8%).

The Kings have a .700 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (35-15) this season, higher than the .230 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (17-57).

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively, San Antonio is the 25th-ranked team in the NBA (112.1 points per game). On defense, it is the worst (122.7 points conceded per game).

This season the Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists at 27 per game.

The Spurs make 11 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and 25th, respectively, in the NBA.

San Antonio takes 34.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 65.3% of its shots, with 74.3% of its makes coming from there.

