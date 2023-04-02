Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 7:08 PM ET on Sunday.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate (2022)
- Duran hit .236 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- In 63.8% of his games last season (37 of 58), Duran had a base hit, and in 10 of those games (17.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in five games a year ago (out of 58 opportunities, 8.6%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
- Duran drove in a run in 15 of 58 games last season (25.9%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 23 of 58 games last year (39.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.276
|OBP
|.278
|.427
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|16
|16/5
|K/BB
|38/7
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|34
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (67.6%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (14.7%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (35.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (26.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Falter starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 25-year-old lefty started and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the San Diego Padres.
- In 20 games last season he compiled a 6-4 record and had a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP.
