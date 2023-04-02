The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranked 73rd in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.

Garcia reached base via a hit in 108 of 156 games last season (69.2%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (36 of them).

In 26 of 156 games last year, he left the yard (16.7%). He went deep in 4.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Garcia picked up an RBI in 65 of 156 games last season (41.7%), including 20 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He scored a run in 73 of 156 games last year (46.8%), including 13 multi-run games (8.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 77 GP 79 .255 AVG .244 .311 OBP .293 .479 SLG .435 31 XBH 35 15 HR 12 58 RBI 43 96/21 K/BB 87/21 12 SB 13 Home Away 77 GP 79 55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%) 17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%) 38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%) 32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)