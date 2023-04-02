The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Adolis García At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
  • He ranked 73rd in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.
  • Garcia reached base via a hit in 108 of 156 games last season (69.2%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (36 of them).
  • In 26 of 156 games last year, he left the yard (16.7%). He went deep in 4.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Garcia picked up an RBI in 65 of 156 games last season (41.7%), including 20 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
  • He scored a run in 73 of 156 games last year (46.8%), including 13 multi-run games (8.3%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
77 GP 79
.255 AVG .244
.311 OBP .293
.479 SLG .435
31 XBH 35
15 HR 12
58 RBI 43
96/21 K/BB 87/21
12 SB 13
Home Away
77 GP 79
55 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 53 (67.1%)
17 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (24.1%)
38 (49.4%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.2%)
32 (41.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP, putting together a 6-4 record.
