Saturday's Final Four matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Miami Hurricanes at NRG Stadium at 8:49 PM ET features the Huskies' Adama Sanogo and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch UConn vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn's Last Game

UConn won its most recent game versus Gonzaga, 82-54, on Saturday. Jordan Hawkins was its leading scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Hawkins 20 6 1 0 0 6 Alex Karaban 12 4 1 0 1 2 Adama Sanogo 10 10 6 0 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

Miami (FL) was victorious in its most recent game against Texas, 88-81, on Sunday. Jordan Miller was its leading scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Miller 27 3 2 1 1 0 Wooga Poplar 16 6 4 2 0 1 Nijel Pack 15 0 2 1 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo leads the Huskies with 17.1 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.3 assists.

Hawkins posts 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton is posting 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.7), and also posts 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Alex Karaban averages 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is averaging a team-leading 10.1 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 13.3 points and 1.3 assists, making 57.9% of his shots from the floor.

Miller gives the Hurricanes 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Nijel Pack gives the Hurricanes 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wooga Poplar gets the Hurricanes 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 17.8 8.3 1.3 0.4 1.1 0.1 Andre Jackson 8.2 6.6 6 0.8 0.4 0.8 Tristen Newton 9.5 5.2 5.6 1.1 0.2 1.4 Jordan Hawkins 16 3.3 1.4 0.5 0.2 3.1 Alex Karaban 9.5 5 1.6 0.6 0.9 1.5

Miami (FL) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)