Scott Harrington will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Harrington at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Scott Harrington Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Harrington has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Harrington has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Harrington has had an average finish of 34th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Harrington has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 40 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $185,922

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Harrington played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Harrington has played in the past year has been 170 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 55th percentile.

Harrington was better than 43% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Harrington carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, worse than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Harrington had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Harrington recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Harrington posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Harrington finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.9.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Harrington underperformed compared to the field average of 0.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.