The Philadelphia Phillies (0-1) will look to Trea Turner for a spark when they visit the Texas Rangers (1-0) in an early-season game at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Rangers have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies were favorites in 109 games last season and won 65 (59.6%) of those contests.

Last season, the Phillies won 59 of their 100 games, or 59%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Philadelphia, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Phillies averaged 1.2 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (98 total in road contests).

Philadelphia averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 on the road.

The Rangers came away with 43 wins in the 103 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Rangers came away with a win 38 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Texas hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

The Rangers averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .403 at home.

Rangers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Corey Seager 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

