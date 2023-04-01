Nick Watney will take to the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas for the 2023 Valero Texas Open from March 30 - April 2, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,438-yard course with $8,900,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Watney at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nick Watney Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Watney has shot below par four times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Watney has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Watney finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 49 -4 282 0 6 0 0 $246,032

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Watney's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 20th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Watney missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,438 yards this week, 144 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Watney has played i the last year (7,261 yards) is 177 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Watney's Last Time Out

Watney shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.75 strokes to finish in the second percentile of competitors.

His 4.5-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the third percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

Watney shot better than just 32% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Watney did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Watney carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

Watney had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.1 on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent outing, Watney's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Watney ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Watney underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Watney Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.