Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Phillies.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nate Lowe At The Plate (2022)
- Lowe put together 179 hits and a .360 OBP while slugging .492.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Lowe got a base hit in 113 of 157 games last year (72.0%), with at least two hits in 54 of those games (34.4%).
- In 27 of 157 games last year, he left the yard (17.2%). He went deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 35.7% of his 157 games a year ago, Lowe picked up an RBI (56 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (8.9%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored a run in 42.0% of his games last year (66 of 157), with more than one run on seven occasions (4.5%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|.280
|AVG
|.322
|.346
|OBP
|.373
|.434
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|32
|10
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|49
|73/27
|K/BB
|74/23
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|78
|50 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|63 (80.8%)
|24 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|30 (38.5%)
|31 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.9%)
|10 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|17 (21.8%)
|21 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (44.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler will take the mound to start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- In 26 games last season he put together a 12-7 record and had a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP.
