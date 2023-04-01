Held from March 30 - April 2, Matthew NeSmith is set to compete in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, NeSmith has finished below par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, NeSmith has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, NeSmith's average finish has been 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

NeSmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -4 280 0 15 1 3 $1.8M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

NeSmith placed 34th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

NeSmith has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

NeSmith last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,438 yards this week, 144 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course NeSmith has played i the last year (7,271 yards) is 167 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.4-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the sixth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

NeSmith shot better than just 2% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.67.

NeSmith carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, NeSmith recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.7).

NeSmith's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average (5.1).

At that last outing, NeSmith's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 7.1).

NeSmith finished THE PLAYERS Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.1), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, NeSmith recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

