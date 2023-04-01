Martin Laird heads into the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to wager on Laird at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Martin Laird Insights

Laird has finished under par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Laird has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Laird has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Laird has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 36 -6 278 0 14 1 1 $998,869

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Laird has one win in his past eight starts at this event. His average finish has been 25th.

Laird made the cut in seven of his past eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Laird played this event was in 2022, and he finished 29th.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The courses that Laird has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,294 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the seventh percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Laird shot better than 71% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Laird fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Laird had six bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Laird recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that most recent outing, Laird carded a bogey or worse on six of 18 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Laird ended the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Laird carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards
Laird Odds to Win: +15000

