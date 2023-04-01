After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Phillies.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.

Semien picked up a base hit in 104 of 161 games last year (64.6%), with more than one hit in 45 of those games (28.0%).

He hit a long ball in 24 of 161 games in 2022 (14.9%), including 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Semien picked up an RBI in 54 games last season out 161 (33.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He came around to score 73 times in 161 games (45.3%) last season, including 26 occasions when he scored more than once (16.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 81 .210 AVG .285 .272 OBP .334 .355 SLG .502 26 XBH 36 10 HR 16 31 RBI 52 56/28 K/BB 64/25 11 SB 14 Home Away 80 GP 81 45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%) 18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%) 36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%) 10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%) 23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

