Lucas Glover is set for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Glover has shot below par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Glover has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five events, Glover has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Glover has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 45 -1 283 0 17 1 1 $1.6M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Glover's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 12th.

In his past four appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Glover finished 18th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Glover has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,258 yards, 180 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was in the 24th percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which landed him in the 62nd percentile among all competitors.

Glover was better than 83% of the field at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Glover shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Glover recorded five bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.4).

Glover had more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.3 on the 36 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

At that last tournament, Glover had a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Glover finished the Valspar Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Glover carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

+10000

