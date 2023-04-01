The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will see Kyle Westmoreland in the field from March 30 - April 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Westmoreland at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kyle Westmoreland Insights

Westmoreland has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Westmoreland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Westmoreland's average finish has been 39th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Westmoreland has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 40 -3 283 0 5 0 0 $212,396

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Courses that Westmoreland has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,251 yards, 187 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Westmoreland's Last Time Out

Westmoreland finished in the 20th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 46th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Westmoreland shot better than 84% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Westmoreland failed to card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Westmoreland had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Westmoreland's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the field average of 4.6.

At that most recent outing, Westmoreland had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Westmoreland ended the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Westmoreland finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Westmoreland Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.