The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Jason Dufner. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Dufner at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished better than par nine times and posted 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Dufner has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has had an average finish of 49th.

Dufner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 49th.

Dufner will look to make the cut for the sixth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 53 -1 283 0 8 0 0 $223,942

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Dufner fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

Dufner did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Dufner has played in the past year has been 128 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 93rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which landed him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Dufner was better than only 20% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Dufner recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the field averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Dufner carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Dufner's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average of 4.6.

At that last tournament, Dufner posted a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Dufner finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Dufner had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.