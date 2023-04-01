J.B. Holmes will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a wager on Holmes at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

J.B. Holmes Insights

Holmes has finished below par twice, completed his day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Holmes has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds.

In his past five events, Holmes' average finish has been 69th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Holmes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 69th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 69 6 288 0 2 0 0 $58,464

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Holmes' previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 39th.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Holmes last played this event in 2021, and he did not make the cut.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Holmes has played i the last year (7,293 yards) is 145 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Holmes' Last Time Out

Holmes shot poorly on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

Holmes was better than only 23% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Holmes did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Holmes carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.4).

Holmes' four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.3.

In that last competition, Holmes' par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, six).

Holmes finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Holmes had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Holmes Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

