Henrik Norlander is ready for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to bet on Norlander at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Norlander has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 17 rounds.

Norlander has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Norlander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Norlander will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 35 -6 279 0 11 0 0 $480,148

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Norlander has had an average finish of 53rd at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 53rd-place.

Norlander has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Norlander last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 53rd.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 167 yards longer than the average course Norlander has played in the past year (7,271 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 74th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Norlander shot better than 43% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Norlander shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Norlander did not have a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Norlander's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

In that most recent tournament, Norlander's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.2).

Norlander finished the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Norlander recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.