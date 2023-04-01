The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will have Doug Ghim in the field in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2, up against the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Ghim at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Doug Ghim Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Ghim has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Ghim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Ghim has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

In his past five events, Ghim has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -3 281 0 11 0 0 $619,502

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Ghim finished 44th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Ghim has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Ghim played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Ghim has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,263 yards, 175 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 89th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

Ghim was better than 57% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Ghim fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ghim had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Ghim's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average (4.6).

At that most recent competition, Ghim's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Ghim finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Ghim had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Ghim Odds to Win: +12500

