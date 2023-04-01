Davis Riley will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Riley at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Davis Riley Insights

Riley has finished below par eight times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Riley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Riley has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Riley has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 31 -5 278 0 21 2 4 $2.8M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Riley last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 63rd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 138 yards longer than the average course Riley has played in the past year (7,300 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Riley was better than 63% of the field at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.75.

Riley carded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Riley carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.4).

Riley's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

At that last competition, Riley's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Riley finished the Valspar Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.3.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Riley recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Riley Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.