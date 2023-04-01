The 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will see Carl Yuan in the field in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2, up against the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Yuan at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished better than par three times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Yuan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Yuan has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Yuan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 63rd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 40 -4 278 0 4 0 0 $170,385

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The courses that Yuan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Valspar Championship, which placed him in the 13th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Yuan was better than 63% of the golfers (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Yuan shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Yuan carded three bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 3.4).

Yuan's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the tournament average of 3.3.

In that last outing, Yuan's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse 14 times (compared to the field's better average, six).

Yuan finished the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Yuan carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +25000

