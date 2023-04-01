Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Adolis García At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 73rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Garcia had a hit 108 times last season in 156 games (69.2%), including 36 multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He homered in 16.7% of his games in 2022 (26 of 156), including 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia picked up an RBI in 65 of 156 games last season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (12.8%).
- In 73 of 156 games last season (46.8%) he scored a run, and in 13 of those games (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.311
|OBP
|.293
|.479
|SLG
|.435
|31
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|12
|58
|RBI
|43
|96/21
|K/BB
|87/21
|12
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|55 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|53 (67.1%)
|17 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (24.1%)
|38 (49.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.2%)
|32 (41.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 32-year-old right-hander, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP, compiling a 12-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.