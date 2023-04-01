Adam Long will be among those playing the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Adam Long Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Long has finished below par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Long has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Long has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Long has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -4 279 0 17 0 0 $1.1M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Long placed 35th in his only finish.

Long has made the cut in one of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Long finished 35th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,438 yards this week, 144 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 199 yards longer than the average course Long has played in the past year (7,239 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.3-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Long shot better than 43% of the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Long shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Long carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.7).

Long's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average (4.6).

At that most recent competition, Long posted a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Long ended the Corales Puntacana Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Long Odds to Win: +12500

