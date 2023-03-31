Stars vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13), who have lost five straight, on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW.
Stars vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-240)
|Coyotes (+200)
|6
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 60.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (31-20).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -240 or shorter, Dallas has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The Stars have a 70.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 36 times.
Stars vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|252 (9th)
|Goals
|208 (27th)
|202 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|258 (23rd)
|53 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (22nd)
|37 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (32nd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas went over in six of its last 10 games.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 2.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 252 goals this season make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Stars are ranked fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +50.
