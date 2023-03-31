Having dropped five in a row, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the Dallas Stars on Friday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW is the place to tune in to see the Stars and the Coyotes go head to head.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Stars vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/1/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-2 DAL 1/21/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-0 DAL 11/3/2022 Coyotes Stars 7-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Stars score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (252 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 74 41 50 91 61 57 0% Jamie Benn 74 31 40 71 44 49 59.7% Joe Pavelski 74 22 46 68 50 28 53.5% Roope Hintz 66 33 34 67 36 24 51.9% Miro Heiskanen 71 11 51 62 55 43 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 258 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.

The Coyotes' 208 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players