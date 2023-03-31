Spurs vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 241.5 in the matchup.
Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBCS-BA and KENS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-18.5
|241.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 30 of 76 games this season.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 6.8 fewer points than this game's total.
- San Antonio is 30-46-0 ATS this season.
- The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|28
|36.4%
|118.2
|230.3
|117.6
|240.2
|233.3
|Spurs
|30
|39.5%
|112.1
|230.3
|122.6
|240.2
|232.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over five times.
- Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-20-0) than on the road (11-26-0).
- The Spurs average 5.5 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Warriors allow (117.6).
- San Antonio has put together a 15-9 ATS record and a 10-14 overall record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.
Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|36-41
|0-0
|42-35
|Spurs
|30-46
|0-1
|43-33
Spurs vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Spurs
|118.2
|112.1
|3
|25
|20-8
|15-9
|22-6
|10-14
|117.6
|122.6
|23
|30
|22-4
|19-8
|23-3
|15-12
