The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) are heavy underdogs (by 18.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 241.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and KENS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -18.5 241.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in 30 of 76 games this season.

San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.7 points, 6.8 fewer points than this game's total.

San Antonio is 30-46-0 ATS this season.

The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 9.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 28 36.4% 118.2 230.3 117.6 240.2 233.3 Spurs 30 39.5% 112.1 230.3 122.6 240.2 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-20-0) than on the road (11-26-0).

The Spurs average 5.5 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Warriors allow (117.6).

San Antonio has put together a 15-9 ATS record and a 10-14 overall record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

Spurs vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 36-41 0-0 42-35 Spurs 30-46 0-1 43-33

Spurs vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Spurs 118.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 20-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-9 22-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-14 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 22-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-8 23-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-12

