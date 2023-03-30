Opening Day is set for Thursday, March 30 at Globe Life Field, with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers hosting Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Phillies have +110 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 6.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Aaron Nola - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Rangers won 25 out of the 58 games, or 43.1%, in which they were favored.

The Rangers had a record of 17-15, a 53.1% win rate, when they were favored by -130 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers hit 101 homers at home last season (1.2 per game).

Texas had a .403 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Phillies were victorious in 33, or 47.1%, of the 70 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Phillies won 23 of 46 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (98 total in road contests).

The Phillies slugged .403 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Rangers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Adolis García 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Bubba Thompson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+375)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +1000 - 4th

