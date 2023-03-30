North Texas vs. UAB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 30
The UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) will aim to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The Mean Green have also won four games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UAB vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
North Texas vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
North Texas vs. UAB Betting Trends
- North Texas has compiled a 19-14-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Mean Green have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- UAB has put together a 16-18-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Blazers games have gone over the point total 23 out of 36 times this season.
