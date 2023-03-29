The San Antonio Spurs, with Tre Jones, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jones, in his previous game (March 26 loss against the Celtics) produced 11 points, four assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 10.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.2 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.4 PRA 23.5 22.2 20 PR 16.5 15.9 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.3



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Jazz

Jones has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.3 threes per game, or 6.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Jazz allow 117.8 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.6 assists per game.

Giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tre Jones vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 27 11 5 5 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.