A pair of sliding teams square off when the Utah Jazz (35-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Jazz are 5.5-point favorites as they look to break a four-game losing streak against the Spurs, losers of four straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -5.5 234.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played 34 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
  • The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 234.6, 0.1 more points than this game's total.
  • San Antonio has a 30-45-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Spurs have been victorious in 17, or 23.9%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, San Antonio has won nine of its 53 games, or 17%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Jazz vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Jazz 38 50.7% 117.1 229.1 117.8 240.3 231.5
Spurs 34 45.3% 112 229.1 122.5 240.3 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.
  • San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (19-19-0) than on the road (11-26-0) this season.
  • The Spurs score an average of 112 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.8 points, San Antonio is 15-9 against the spread and 10-14 overall.

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Jazz and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 42-33 9-8 44-31
Spurs 30-45 21-35 42-33

Spurs vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Jazz Spurs
117.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
19-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-9
19-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-14
117.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
12-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
12-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-11

