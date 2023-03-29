When they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Utah Jazz (35-40) will try to break a four-game losing streak. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM

BSSW and SportsNet RM Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Jazz average 117.1 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 117.8 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -787 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (25th in NBA) while allowing 122.5 per outing (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 240.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah has compiled a 41-33-1 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 30-45-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Jazz +100000 +90000 -

