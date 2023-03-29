When they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-56) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Utah Jazz (35-40) will try to break a four-game losing streak. The Spurs have also lost four games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and SportsNet RM
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Center

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Jazz (-4) 234 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Jazz (-4.5) 234.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Jazz (-4.5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Jazz average 117.1 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 117.8 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -54 scoring differential overall.
  • The Spurs' -787 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 112 points per game (25th in NBA) while allowing 122.5 per outing (30th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams surrender 240.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Utah has compiled a 41-33-1 record against the spread this season.
  • San Antonio has compiled a 30-45-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Spurs - - +3000
Jazz +100000 +90000 -

